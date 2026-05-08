Posted: May 08, 2026 10:45 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 10:45 AM

Chase Almy

If you’ve ever wanted to spend a Saturday pretending you’re in an old Western without the inconvenience of dysentery or a cattle stampede, Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve has you covered. The annual Woolaroc Spring Trail Ride returns May 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving riders access to roughly 15 miles of scenic Osage Hills terrain that most people never get to see unless they accidentally wander off Highway 123. Riders can expect rolling hills, wildlife sightings, and the comforting realization that bison are much larger in person. Frank Phillips built Woolaroc as his personal retreat, and apparently the man’s idea of relaxing was hopping on a horse and disappearing into the hills for the day. Honestly, respect.

Participants must bring their own horse, gear, and a negative Coggins test. Registration check-in runs from 7 to 9 a.m., with the ride starting promptly at 9:30. Lunch and a rest stop happen from noon to 1 p.m. at the front gate pavilion, which is good news for anyone whose “cowboy spirit” expires around mile eight. Non-riders can still enjoy the main grounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., meaning you can skip the saddle soreness while still acting outdoorsy on social media.