Posted: May 08, 2026 2:11 PMUpdated: May 08, 2026 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after allegedly pointing a firearm at another individual. Jacob Bonbrake is felony charges of pointing a firearm and threatening to perform an act of violence along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse.

It is alleged Bonbrake consumed alcohol while being on medication and the victim told officers this is when they began arguing. The argument turned physical and it is alleged Bonbrake pushed the victim to the ground and pinned her there. When the victim said she was going to cal 911, Bonbrake grabbed his gun and pointed it at her. Two witnesses arrived as the defendant was pointing the gun at the victim.

Both witnesses were woken up by the screaming downstairs. They both told officers they observed the victim yelling with Bonbrake on top of her. Neither witness noticed a gun in the hands of Bonbrake.

Officers located Bonbrake's gun in his laundry basket, wrapped in a pink bath towel.