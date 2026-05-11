Posted: May 11, 2026 9:19 AMUpdated: May 11, 2026 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School choir students will take audiences on a musical journey through the decades during the school’s annual Spring Fling concert on Saturday, May 16 at the BHS Fine Arts Center.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature performances by the school’s Combined Choirs, Jazz Choir, Advanced Treble Choir and Tenor Bass Choir, students Mielle Haley, Ani Patton, Makenzi Van Cleave and Emmett Woronko said during an appearance on KWON’s Community Connection program.

“This year is Decades theme,” Van Cleave said. “We’ve got all of our different choirs … and we’re just singing a whole bunch of different songs.”

Students said the performance is designed as a fun, relaxed finale to the school year, showcasing popular music from multiple eras.

Among the featured selections will be “Lollipop,” performed by the Advanced Treble Choir with choreography, according to Patton.

“We have some very cute choreography for that,” she said.

Advanced Mixed Choir students also will perform “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” which Woronko called one of his favorite pieces in the show.

Other songs scheduled for the concert include “Soul Man” by the Blues Brothers, “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” and “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

For graduating seniors, the concert also will include a performance of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin’.”

Students encouraged community members of all ages to attend the concert, describing it as an entertaining celebration to close out the school year.

The performance will be held at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center and is open to the public at no charge.

Listen to "BHS Choir Spring Fling 5-11-2026" on Spreaker.