Posted: May 11, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: May 11, 2026 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville city officials reported modest growth in sales tax collections, outlined expanded summer programming at the public library and discussed a busy season ahead at the city golf course during Monday's City Matters program.

Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders j oined Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger, Library and History Museum Director Kylie Roberson and Golf Director Dee Roadman.

Muninger said city sales tax revenue remains relatively flat but continues to trend slightly upward.

"Sales tax collections in May increased by 0.26% compared with the same period last year, representing roughly $5,000 in additional revenue," he said. "Year-to-date collections are up about 0.7%, or approximately $150,000, from the previous year."

Muninger says revenue is fairly flat, but current collections are being compared against record-setting totals from recent years.

Compared with the city’s conservative budget projections, however, sales tax collections are outperforming expectations by nearly 2%, or about $423,000, he said.

Use tax revenue decreased 4.2% for the month but remains nearly 7% ahead of last year overall.

Meanwhile, the Bartlesville Public Library is preparing for its annual summer reading program, which begins June 1 and runs through July 25.

This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story,” will feature programming centered around dinosaurs, paleontology and architecture, Roberson said.

The program includes categories for all ages, from infants to adults. Children ages 5 and younger are encouraged to have 25 books read to them, while first- through fifth-grade participants are asked to read 25 books independently. Students in grades 6-12 are challenged to read six books, while adults are encouraged to complete four books over the summer.

Roberson said participation surged last year after the library introduced completion prizes and community-sponsored coupons.

“Our numbers increased by several hundred last year,” she said.

Those who complete the program will receive a tote bag and coupons donated by local businesses, including restaurants and retailers throughout Bartlesville.

The library also is expanding summer programming after many events reached maximum capacity last year. Returning activities include guest performers, educational programs and a season-ending pool party at Frontier Pool on July 25.

At Boots Hollow Golf Course, Roadman said spring weather has helped drive strong participation in tournaments and events.

The course recently hosted a two-man Chapman tournament with 21 teams participating and welcomed 92 golfers for the Tulsa Ladies District Golf Tournament.

Upcoming events include the rescheduled Three-Man Money Ball Tournament on June 13, a Titleist club fitting event June 20 and three junior golf camps scheduled throughout the summer.

Roadman said the junior camps are designed for players ranging from beginners to more experienced youth golfers and will focus on golf fundamentals, etiquette and rules.

Roadman also announced dates for upcoming city championship tournaments, including the Men’s City Championship on July 25-26 and the Ladies City Championship on Aug. 29-30, both of which will feature rounds at Boots Hollow and Hillcrest Country Club.

In observance of National Police Week, the Bartlesville Police Department will host its annual Officer Memorial Ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. May 13 at the Public Safety Complex, 615 S. Johnstone Ave. The event is open to the public and honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Listen to "City Matters 5-11-2026" on Spreaker.