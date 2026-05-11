Posted: May 11, 2026 10:11 AMUpdated: May 11, 2026 10:11 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners tabled the approval of the sales tax budget plan for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, and tabled a resolution for county use tax funding.

The board approved an adjustment to a resolution for county officers' salary. The adjustment was due to a typo in the resolution for the current salary of county officers after approving a $300 monthly raise for officials in last week's meeting.

In other business, the board approved the court clerk's disaster recovery plan, inmate commissary and communication service agreements with Prodigy Solutions, and a request from Sheriff Jason McClain to change banks for the inmate trust account.

The commissioners also tabled the approval of the county certification map and county action report and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.