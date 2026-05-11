Posted: May 11, 2026 10:15 AMUpdated: May 11, 2026 10:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 donation to Caney Valley High School FFA. The funds will be used to launch a student-led enterprise.

Arvest Wealth Management local trust manager Brandy Robles and Arvest commercial lender Dana May presented the check to Amanda LeMay McCracken, Caney Valley Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor, along with FFA students.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Robles said. “The Caney Valley FFA is providing students with entrepreneurial skills not usually learned at this age. What a remarkable initiative!”

With support from the Arvest Foundation, the Caney Valley FFA will develop a student-operated enterprise called CV FFA Custom Prints. This program will establish a fully functional print shop, equipped with a wide-format printer and a vinyl cutter, to produce high-quality banners, signage, and custom graphics. The students will generate ongoing revenue for their FFA chapter.

“On behalf of Caney Valley FFA, we are incredibly grateful to the Arvest Foundation for investing in our students and their future,” LeMay McCracken said. “This donation allows us to create real-world learning opportunities where students will gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, business management, and leadership. CV FFA Custom Prints will not only support our chapter financially, but also equip our students with skills that will serve them far beyond the classroom.”

Caney Valley Schools exists to provide a safe and positive learning environment where all students are prepared with knowledge and skills to be productive, life-ready citizens.