Posted: May 11, 2026 12:18 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

District Three Commissioner for Osage County, Charlie Cartwright passed away early Monday morning due to health complications. Cartwright had served in that position since January 2023.

Prior to serving as county commissioner, Cartwright worked as a police officer for the Fairfax Police Department and beginning in 1997 he was hired on at the Osage County Jail where he worked his way up to Investigator.

Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier first crossed paths with Cartwright in the late 90s and he credits Cartwright for molding him into the sheriff he is today. Perrier added he did the same for many younger men joining the force.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher first met Cartwright in 2011. Fisher has worked in Oklahoma and Tulsa County, but said Cartwright is possibly the best Investigator he has worked with. Fisher added you always knew where you stood with Cartwright and he was always willing to give credit to others.

Cartwright worked for the people until the very end, as evidenced by this clip in March when the Board got a visit from Google representatives about a proposed data center coming to Sand Springs.

First Deputy Kandy Jump will take over for Cartwright until the June primary election. Chad Ray will take over Cartwright's seat the day after the election, as Ray will be running un-opposed.