Posted: May 11, 2026 3:15 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 3:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

53-year-old Randy Hyche was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hyche and the victim allegedly got into a verbal altercation on May 10. The victim allegedly broke flowers during the argument and Hyche allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed the victim away in response. Authorities allegedly observed a red mark centered toward the base of the victim's neck.