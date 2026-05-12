Posted: May 12, 2026 10:25 AMUpdated: May 12, 2026 10:25 AM

Ty Loftis

Two Barnsdall residents were arrested on Sunday, May 3 and are facing several charges following the traffic stop.

A Barnsdall Police Department Facebook page states Candace Roberts was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, Lance Peter, initially falsified his name when speaking with officers. When Peters consented to a search of the vehicle, they found a wallet with his correct name and it was later discovered he had a warrant out of both Rogers and Osage County.

Peters was levied an additional felony charge, as it is alleged officers located a white crystal like substance in his sock when being checked into the Osage County Jail.

Both defendants posted their bond.