Posted: May 12, 2026 1:58 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 1:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly bringing methamphetamine into the Washington County Jail.

47-year-old Jeremy Dempster was charged on Monday with bringing contraband into a jail. Dempster also faces a felony charge of bail jumping.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities arrested Dempster due to an outstanding warrant in the area of Highway 123 and Highway 1775 on May 8. Once Dempster was transported to the Washington County Jail, jail staff allegedly located 1.1 grams of methamphetamine inside U.S. currency located in Dempster's front left pants pocket.