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Osage Nation
Posted: May 12, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 2:15 PM
Osage Nation Harvest Land Market Going Mobile
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Harvest Land is rolling out on wheels once again, this time heading to Fairfax on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fresh vegetables, meats, canned goods and farm fresh eggs will all be available at an affordable cost.
The market will be located at 160 S. Main Street in Fairfax and cash, check, debit cards and snap benefits will all be accepted.
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