Posted: May 12, 2026 2:31 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 2:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly punching a police officer.

42-year-old Sherman Gilkey was charged on Monday with assault and battery on a police officer, threatening to perform an act of violence, and misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and disturbing the peace.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Gilkey was allegedly observed at a Bartlesville gas station holding a metal pipe and threatened to beat the staff. Gilkey allegedly screamed obscenities at customers walking in and out of the store.

Authorities approached Gilkey and allegedly warned him to drop the pipe. One officer allegedly drew his weapon and ordered Gilkey to drop the pipe. Once backup arrived, Gilkey allegedly took off running.

Authorities allegedly caught up to Gilkey near Unity Square. Gilkey allegedly turned towards one officer and began throwing punches. Gilkey allegedly punched the officer at least once before being taken to the ground.

Gilkey has an extensive criminal history.