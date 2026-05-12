Posted: May 12, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators have announced Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley has been given the Lifetime Achievement Award. McCauley has spent 34 years in education, with 29 of them in the position of administrator.

In a press release that came out on Tuesday afternoon, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for Bartlesville Public Schools, LaDonna Chancellor had the following to say:

"Through visionary leadership and a dedicated commitment to students, teachers and the community, Superintendent McCauley has created opportunities that will impact generations to come."