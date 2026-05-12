Posted: May 12, 2026 3:20 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum features a historically significant exhibit through the end of the month. A travelling exhibit of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is on display to give visitors a powerful and educational message about one of the worst events in Oklahoma's history.

As part of that educational experience, the museum will honor Viola Fletcher in an unveiling event on Tuesday, May 26. As a long-time Bartlesville resident, Fletcher was the oldest known survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the time of her death last year. That event is free and open to the public.

There are historical photographs, documents and detailed accounts from individuals to provide context on what happened surrounding that tragic event. It also shows the resilience that the Greenwood community shows after the 1921 race massacre.