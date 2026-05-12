Posted: May 12, 2026 4:32 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 4:32 PM

Ty Loftis

A new Bartlesville police chief has been named. When Kevin Ickleberry steps away at the beginning of July, Deputy Andrew Ward will fill that role, this according to a press release sent out from the City of Bartlesville. Ward was offered the postion following an internal application process that closed last month.

Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders said during the internal application process, the City engaged in independent subject matter experts and they re-enforced their belief that Ward was the right person for the job:

"Deputy Chief Ward has the full condidence of both the City administration and the men and women of the Bartlesville Police Department. Throughout this process, it was clear that not only is he prepared to lead, he is deeply committed to doing so with integrity, transparency and dedication."

Ward began his law enforcement career working for the Kay County Detention Center in 2010. He joined the Bartlesville Police Department in 2012 where he served as a K-9 officer until 2022. Ward earned the rank of Corporal in 2018 and Sergeant in 2020. Ward was named Captain in 2022 before being promoted to Deputy Chief in 2024.