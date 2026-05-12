Posted: May 12, 2026 8:50 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 8:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata golf wrapped up the 2A state golf tournament on Tuesday at KickingBird Golf Course in Edmond.

The Ironmen finished eighth overall, 17 shots back of Quinton for seventh. Nowata shot better than Hydro-Eakly, Fairland, Turner and Canute.

Individually, three golfers finished inside the top 50. Jackson Hurd had a stellar two days, he finished eighth individually, 10 shots off the leader. Hurd had his best day of the tournament on Tuesday, he shot a 73.

Kason Summers finished 18 shots back of Hurd, he placed 31st on the leaderboard. Brett Malone was 16 shots behind Summers and came in 49th. Caleb Woolman finished 60th with Ty Williams at 68th to round out the field.