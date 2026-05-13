Posted: May 13, 2026 3:40 AMUpdated: May 13, 2026 5:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center was named the 2026 Large Business of the Year Tuesday evening during the 122nd annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Gala at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Jane Phillips President/CEO Tanner Holt accepted the award on behalf of the 900 hospital employees, citing the medical center’s caring and professional staff and new technologies that have improved health outcomes in Bartlesville.

"Healthcare is incredibly people-centric, it is very patient-centric. This award simply is not possible without incredibly dedicated staff and providers," Holt said. "It boils down to people. It's that day-to-day interaction that we have with our patients, with one another, with the folks in our community, and that is what we strive to do every single day."

Archway Properties was named the Small Business of the Year in recognition of the company’s ongoing restoration project at the former Washington County Courthouse and other tenant-based properties in the area.

Larry and Elizabeth Thrash received the Frank Phillips Award, Jenny Brown received the Ernie McAnaw Award, Karen Lienen received the Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award and Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Jim Dunn received the Tom Shoemake Award.

Leadership Bartlesville Class 35 also graduated during Tuesday night’s gala.