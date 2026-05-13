News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 13, 2026 12:36 PMUpdated: May 13, 2026 12:36 PM
Most City Offices to Close Memorial Day, Trash Routes Altered
Ty Loftis
Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed to observe the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, May 25. Trash routes for Memorial Day will be altered as well.
For those who have their trash picked up on Monday, it will be picked up on Wednesday that week. Bins must be placed by the curb by 6 a.m. as usual. City offices will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday. Fire and police will not have any disruption in service.
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