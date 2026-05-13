Posted: May 13, 2026 2:51 PMUpdated: May 13, 2026 2:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling a minor.

37-year-old Rene Stuart was charged on Wednesday with child abuse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Stuart and the victim allegedly got into a physical altercation on May 11. Stuart allegedly placed her hands around the victim's neck.

Authorities allegedly observed scratches and redness around the left and right sides of the victim's neck, injury to the bottom lip and bruising on the lower left side of the victim's neck. One individual allegedly claimed that the victim had difficulty breathing through the night. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Stuart allegedly told authorities she placed her hand around the victim's neck. The victim is reportedly 15 years old.