Posted: May 14, 2026 10:17 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra presents COLORS OF AMERICA Saturday, May 16, 7:30pm at The Center Bartleville.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maestro Lauren Green said the concert wii feature the Oklahoma premiere of Peter Boyer’s “Rhapsody in Red, White, and Blue,” paired with Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” With celebrated pianist Jeffrey Biegel.

Green said, "We're calling it Colors of America, and there's a lot of angles to it that are really cool. We came up with this, with this title, Colors of America, because the two big pieces on the program."

One piece is Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Green said, "There's an American pianist, Jeffrey Beagle, who is very ingenious, and he said, 'you know, we're coming up, this was several years ago, to the 100th anniversary of the Rhapsody in Blue. I'm going to find a composer who can write a new piece that commemorates the Rhapsody in Blue and takes it to the next level.'" He added, "The pianist got a Hollywood composer named Peter Boyer to write a piece that he wound up calling Rhapsody in Red, White, and Blue."

Pianist Jeffrey Beagle figured out a way to get a world premiere and a premiere in every one of the 50 states over the course of several years and The Bartlesville Symphony will perform the Oklahoma premiere, and Jeffrey will be with on stage with the orchestra premiering Rhapsody in Red, White, and Blue, as well as the original Rhapsody in Blue.

Green continued, "We came up with the name, The Colors of America, and then we took it one step further, and you know, there are many colors in America, and I wanted to show the many colors of music in America, so we have a really wonderful variety of pieces that surround these two big ones with piano, that feature a Mexican-American composer, an African-American composer, Native American composer who lives in Oklahoma City, actually, and so there's a wide variety of really cool music on this program, all culminating with Gershwin's beloved Rhapsody in Blue."