Posted: May 14, 2026 10:25 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 10:25 AM

Chase Almy

Senators James Lankford and Todd Young have introduced the Protecting Charitable Giving Act, a bill aimed at keeping donor information private and making sure Americans can support charities without ending up on somebody’s political enemies list by lunchtime. The legislation would increase penalties for illegally leaking donor information tied to nonprofit organizations. Seems like in 2026 we now need federal legislation to remind people that confidential means confidential. The bill comes after concerns over states like California and New York pushing for disclosure requirements that critics say stomp all over First Amendment protections like a bureaucrat in sensible shoes and a badge that says “compliance officer.”

Lankford said charitable donors shouldn’t have to worry about public exposure just because they helped fund food banks, shelters, or community organizations. Young added that anonymous giving has been part of American philanthropy for generations, before social media convinced half the country every good deed needed a ring light and a hashtag. The proposal would raise penalties for willfully disclosing donor identities from a maximum of $5,000 to as much as $250,000, while also expanding where cases can be prosecuted to better protect victims. Supporters like Philanthropy Roundtable and Americans for Prosperity praised the measure as a necessary defense against government overreach and political retaliation. So rest easy, Americans can now donate to charity without worrying your name will get leaked into the digital equivalent of the town square stocks.