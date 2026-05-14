Posted: May 14, 2026 11:12 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 11:12 AM

Ty Loftis

Another lunch and learn session will take place on Tuesday in Pawhuska. The organization speaking will be PBM Lending and they will be discussing smart moves for car buyers. Free fajitas will be provided by El Jalisco. If interested in attending, you must RSVP by Friday by calling 918-287-0001.

There will also be a meet and greet with Spencer Grace at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Dry Hollow Bar in Pawhuska. Grace is running for State House seat of District 37.