Posted: May 14, 2026 8:02 PMUpdated: May 14, 2026 8:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The senior class of Caney Valley graduated 48 seniors on Thursday night in front of a standing room only crowd at the Trojan football field.

Class President Abby Daigle gave opening remarks and Trevor Morgan gave the invocation. Both Salutatorian Noah Reynolds and Valedictorian Ava Howie addressed their senior class.

Howie said it is important to remember how each student got to where they were and continue celebrating the small things.

Ryan Malone, a faculty member at Caney Valley and Principal Kane Jackson both addressed students as well before they received their diplomas.