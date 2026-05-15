Posted: May 15, 2026 9:14 AMUpdated: May 15, 2026 9:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

Sample ballots for the June 16 primary election are now available through the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal, according to the Washington County Election Board.

Voters can view or download their sample ballot online or pick up a copy at the Washington County Election Board office during regular business hours.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said sample ballots are customized for each voter and precinct, meaning only voters with an election will be able to access a ballot through the portal.

“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election,” House said in a statement. “We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”

House said sample ballots also will be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day so voters can review them before casting ballots.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information, including access to the voter portal, is available through the Oklahoma State Election Board. Questions may be directed to the election board office at 918-337-2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.