Posted: May 15, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: May 15, 2026 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Current Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd recently announced a significant shift in her political ambitions, moving from the Lieutenant Governor’s race to the race for State Treasurer. Byrd said, "Ribbon cuttings is really not my wheelhouse. I'm more of the get into the nitty gritty."

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Byrd said she has a strong desire to move from "reporting scandals" to "preventing them" by applying her CPA background to the state’s financial management.

Byrd highlighted her nearly eight years as State Auditor, specifically her role in reporting "scandal after scandal" regarding taxpayer dollars. Byrd is a Certified Public Accountant and her experience auditing every level of Oklahoma government (state, county, school districts, and municipalities). Byrd explained that while the Auditor reports what went wrong, the Treasurer can "clean up. She cited one of her campaign slogans saying,"Let’s get this place cleaned up. Let’s make a difference for Oklahoma."

Byrd also mentioned her collaboration with Representative Judd Strom on a package of eight state government transparency and accountability bills that passed almost unanimously.

Byrd is running as"The Only CPA in the Race" who will focus on safety, liquidity, and high rates of return to ease the burden on taxpayers:

* Eliminating "ESG" Influence: Her commitment to the State Financial Officers Foundation to ensure investments are based on fiduciary responsibility rather than politics.

* Fixing the Taxpayer Endowment Trust Fund: Addressing the "rough start" and bidding process allegations associated with the fund now housed in the Treasurer's office.

Byrd was raised in rural southeastern Oklahoma in a town of 2,000 residents. She is an alumna of East Central University in Ada. Byrd said, "My small-town upbringing and my mother’s career as a teacher/church pianist shaped my 'courage to stand up and fight' for the state."