Posted: May 15, 2026 12:26 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

During that meeting, Beth Reed and Tucker Link will talk about the possibility of Pawhuska Hospital using the P3 Pooled Financial Program.

There will also be discussion and possible action taken to award bunker gear for the Black Dog Fire Department. That gear would be paid for through INCOG REAP grant funding.

The Board will also consider signing a resolution to close all county offices on Wednesday in honor of District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright so employees can go to his memorial service. Cartwright passed away on Monday and First Deputy Kandy Jump will serve as interim commissioner until the June primary election.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.