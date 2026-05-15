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Osage Nation
Posted: May 15, 2026 1:14 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 1:14 PM
Osage Nation Fitness Center Hosting Color Run
Ty Loftis
The first ever Osage Nation color run will be taking place Tuesday, May 26 at the Osage Nation Health Complex. The 5K, obstacle course and fun run begins at 10 a.m. and will feature snow cones, burgers, prizes and more.
it is encouraged you bring a white T-shirt. Medals will be given to the top three places in each age group. Free registration information can be found on the Osage Nation Facebook Page.
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