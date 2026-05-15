Posted: May 15, 2026 1:14 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The first ever Osage Nation color run will be taking place Tuesday, May 26 at the Osage Nation Health Complex. The 5K, obstacle course and fun run begins at 10 a.m. and will feature snow cones, burgers, prizes and more.