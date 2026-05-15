Posted: May 15, 2026 1:43 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library will be having its summer reading program once again each Wednesday beginning on May 27. It will run through Wednesday, July 22 and various topics will be tackled.

A ranger from Osage Hills State Park will stop by, Discovery Lab in Tulsa will teach kids about the science of fireworks and Mad Science of Oklahoma will give a lesson about dinosaurs. The program concludes with a visit from the Pawhuska fire truck to cool the kids off in July.