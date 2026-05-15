Posted: May 15, 2026 3:35 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 3:35 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing nearly six ounces of methamphetamine.

40-year-old Christopher Lyons was charged on Friday with trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, authorities executed a search warrant at Lyons' residence on May 14. Authorities allegedly located various paraphernalia used for methamphetamine and 169 grams (5.96 ounces) of methamphetamine in a plastic bag.