Posted: May 15, 2026 8:26 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 8:30 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Nowata High School held its 2026 graduation on Ty Hewitt Court in front of a capacity crowd on Friday evening.

There were 40 Ironmen seniors who officially switched their tassels.

Two speeches highlighted the affair. The first from from Salutatorian Kahlyn Reese, who was also class president. Then the second longer speech came from Nowata Valedictorian Mashayla Brown.

Brown’s message to her fellow classmates was spiritual and hopeful for the future.

KRIG 104.9 aired the graduation in its entirety thanks to our sponsors: Totel CSI, Arvest Bank, City Drug, Bartnet IP, And Muller Construction.