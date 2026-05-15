Posted: May 15, 2026 9:32 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 9:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

The graduating class of 2026 at Dewey High School was recognized during the Dewey High School commencement ceremony at Bulldogger Stadium.

There were 97 graduates recognized during the ceremony. Class history was presented by class president Jancie Cantrell, class vice president Addison Jones and class secretary Kitty Bass.

Savanna Cragun, Easton Davis, Caden Leahew, Lauren Leahew, Izzy Perry, Eddie Rice and Jericah Wood were the valedictorians. Each student addressed the graduates.