Posted: May 15, 2026 10:10 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 10:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

Strong south winds and thunderstorms on the horizon didn't damper the spirits of 21 seniors who graduated from Copan High School Friday night.

The extreme winds during the outdoor ceremony at Hornet Football Stadium caused havoc for the graduates with caps blowing off, speeches on paper scattering in the gusts and wind-driven audio issues. Even through the trials, the stadium was packed with family and loved ones supporting these extraordinary students.

The ceremony began with prayer and the National Anthem, followed by class memories from Jayden Purdum and Zoey Secondine. Salutatorian Madalyn Gill addressed her fellow seniors before the Class of 2026 distributed roses to their loved ones during the playing of "Five More Minutes" by Scotty McCreery.

Valedictorian Samuel Thornton and guest speaker Arvest Bank Local President David Nickel both shared their thoughts as lightning began to the south.

Principal Jerry Werts came to the podium and announced the ceremony would be cut short due to the weather, but not before reading the names of the graduating seniors and presenting their diplomas.

A replay of the commencement ceremony will be broadcast at 12:15 p.m. Saturday on KWON AM 1400, 93.3 FM and 95.1 FM. Unfortunately due to the wind, much of the audio is distorted. Thanks to Bartnet IP and OK Federal Credit Union for supporting the replay.

The broadcast is also available below.

Listen to "Copan High School Graduation 2026 5-15" on Spreaker.