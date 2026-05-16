Posted: May 16, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: May 16, 2026 2:14 PM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Legislature officially adjourned sine die on Thursday, May 14, ending the 2026 regular session about two weeks ahead of the statutory May 29 deadline.

Appearing on KWON Radio’s CAPITOL CALL on Friday, Rep. Judd Strom said lawmakers may be done meeting at the Capitol for now, but their work continues adding, "The work never stops. We don't just work that four months. Now we're back in district. When I'm home, just almost every day, I've got somewhere to be, someone to meet with, there's some project going on. We've already, like I said, I've already got my homework crew ready to go back to work at the Capitol on continuing our transparency work. It just doesn't stop."

Rep. John B. Kane said he expects to remain busy throughout the summer and fall, especially as lawmakers monitor state finances and prepare for future budget discussions saying, "The budget never stopped. I will travel to a couple conferences to try to pick brains of other state budget leaders and try to keep working and making myself better to better serve the state of Oklahoma by getting that kind of knowledge. And then being in district is important and being in Oklahoma City working on the state budget is important."

During the session, legislators approved a $12.8 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2027, passed the Strong Readers Act requiring some third-grade students who fail reading assessments to repeat the grade, and extended the moratorium on new medical marijuana business licenses through 2028.