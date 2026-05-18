Posted: May 18, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: May 18, 2026 10:01 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex Monday morning.

The commissioners approved their plan for the sales tax budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. The plan can be modified at any point.

The commissioners heard from Tara Martin, an agriculture educator with the OSU Extension Office, regarding an increase in their budget due to bringing in a new educator once a week. Martin explains the increase in budgetary costs due to the additional family and consumer sciences educator.

The board approved the plan with the increase from the OSU Extension Office by a 2-1 vote, with Vice-Chairman Brandon Wesson voting against the plan. Commissioner Troy Friddle and Martin discussed the position.

In other business, the board tabled officers' presentations of estimated needs for the general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The commissioners approved resolutions accepting a donation and for county use tax funding, appointed two deputies and approved a detention service agreement.

Additionally, the commissioners approved an agreement for work on private property, requests for leave sharing, bids to be let for road oil and Redi-Mix concrete and tabled the approval of the county certification map and county action report.