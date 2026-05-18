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Osage County
Posted: May 18, 2026 12:31 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 12:34 PM
Osage Co Offices to Close Wednesday for Cartwright's Funeral
Ty Loftis
A resolution was passed at Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting stating all county offices will be closed on Wednesday. Offices will be closed out of respect and in honor of former District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright.
Cartwright's service will be held at 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds. Reverend Mark Buchanan and Sheriff Bart Perrier will preside over the service. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hunsaker-Wooten Funeral Home in Fairfax.
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