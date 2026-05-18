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Osage Nation
Posted: May 18, 2026 2:41 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 2:41 PM
Osage Nation Holding Groundbreaking for Health Clinic in Skiatook
Ty Loftis
On Tuesday, the Osage Nation will have a groundbreaking of a new Skiatook Health Clinic to serve members of the Osage Nation. It will be directly across from the Osage Casino and Hotel in Skiatook and help expand access to healthcare services for Native Americans.
Services provided in the 50,000 square foot clinic will include primary care, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, imaging and other services to help with long-term wellness.
The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. CEO Mark Rogers will speak, along with Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. A reception will follow at the Osage Casino Hotel and Casino in Skiatook.
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