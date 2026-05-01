Posted: May 18, 2026 6:58 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 6:58 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council approved multiple agenda items during its regular meeting Monday night at Dewey City Hall, including a rezoning request for property located at 621 E. 5th Street and a resolution designating a new Tom Mix District within the city. All items brought before the council passed without opposition following discussion among council members and city staff.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on a public hearing regarding the rezoning request for Lots 23 and 24 in Block 152 of Norwood’s Addition. The request sought to change the zoning classification from Single Family Residential to Multi-Family Residential. Council members held an extended discussion during both the public hearing and the subsequent consideration of Ordinance No. 2026-1621, reviewing the potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods and future residential development opportunities before unanimously approving the ordinance.

The council also received the latest sales tax report, and approved Resolution 2026-05-01 establishing the Tom Mix District. The newly designated district will cover the area between 9th Street and 7th Street from the west railroad tracks to the east railroad tracks.