Posted: May 18, 2026 10:36 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 10:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall class of 2026 graduated on Monday evening from The Center in downtown Bartlesville. Chance McGill, a 2020 graduate of Barnsdall spoke. He told graduates this is the most exciting time of their lives and to live life to the fullest every day.

Barnsdall had 14 valedictorians. Alexander Bruton and Andrew Cole were among nine valedictorians who gave speeches. Bruton and Cole are confident the Barnsdall class of 2026 will make a positive impact on society.

Cayden Adams, Tanner McCause and Bruton did a rendition of "Landslide," which is their class song. Lincoln Gott gave a special recognition to fellow classmate Tyson Townley, who passed away in 2024.