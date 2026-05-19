Posted: May 19, 2026 8:21 AMUpdated: May 19, 2026 8:21 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is celebrating a historic moment in the life of both the University and the global Wesleyan Church.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, OWKU's President, Dr. Jim Dunn, was elected General Superintendent of The Wesleyan Church, the denomination’s highest spiritual and administrative office.

Since 2019, Jim and Wendy have led OKWU through a season of renewed mission clarity, enrollment momentum, advancement growth, and strengthened partnerships with churches and ministry leaders. Their leadership has helped further OKWU’s commitment to developing and sending servant leaders who advance the Kingdom of God.

“Serving OKWU has been one of the greatest callings of my and Wendy’s life,” Dunn said. “First as an alumnus, then as president and first lady, we will continue to partner in the mission of developing and sending servant leaders to advance the Kingdom of God.”

This is not goodbye. As General Superintendent, Dunn will continue serving on OKWU’s Board of Trustees, maintaining an ongoing connection to the University while helping strengthen denominational partnerships and mission alignment in the years ahead.