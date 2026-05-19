Posted: May 19, 2026 9:50 AMUpdated: May 19, 2026 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council met on Monday to receive bids for the purchase of $10 million in combined purpose general obligation bonds and vote to award bonds to the lowest bidder. The council then discussed and took action to approve an ordinance providing for the issuance of the combined purpose general obligation bonds.

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, Vice Mayor of Bartlesville Trevor Dorsey said, "We got together Monday and approved some money for some of the bond funds that we'll be using on streets and wastewater and parks and rec and all kinds of good stuff. All the things that the community voted for. The council then took action to declare an emergency and enacted the ordinance immediately once it was adopted."

Dorsey thanked the voters for participating in the February special election. He said, "This year we had the best turnout, at least in the nine years that I've been working with council. We had a great turnout on voters. I think it was roughly a thousand more than we had in the last bond election. That's good. People are getting involved."

BOK and American Heritage Bank were the ones that purchased these bonds. Dorsey said the city got a pretty good rate of three point six three one. Dorsey said, "With this bond money, we watch it come to fruition and then we put it into place. That's when these services and improvements get made.'