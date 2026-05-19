Posted: May 19, 2026 10:57 AMUpdated: May 19, 2026 10:57 AM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Osage Nation for an upcoming health center in Skiatook. It will be a 50,000 square foot facility and several dignitaries spoke, including Tim Lookout who gave the invocation.

Osage Nation Health System CEO Mark Rogers also spoke and said this is more than just another construction project.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear also spoke and said those in the health field are very important.