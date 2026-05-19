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Posted: May 19, 2026 2:56 PMUpdated: May 19, 2026 2:56 PM

Individuals Seen Abandoning Dogs at WSPCA

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Brian McSweeney
The Washington County SPCA posted a Facebook video Monday showing an individual throwing two dogs over the front gate. A second video showed an individual tying two more dogs to the fence and leaving them behind.
 
Washington County SPCA CEO Tonya Pete discussed the timeline of the the events.
 
Pete says the two instances happened within a 24-hour time frame and the Washington County Sheriff's Office has been notified. Pete says the WCSO took descriptions of the vehicles.
 
Pete discusses safety when it comes to dropping animals off at the WSPCA.
 


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