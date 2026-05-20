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Posted: May 20, 2026 2:00 PMUpdated: May 20, 2026 2:00 PM

Bartlesville Man Charged With Kidnapping

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Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly abusing someone.
 
52-year-old Anthony Teyon was charged on Wednesday with domestic abuse by assault and battery and kidnapping.
 
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Teyon and the victim allegedly got into a physical altercation on May 19. Authorities allegedly observed several broken items in the residence and the victim had a bruised and swollen left eye.
 
Authorities say a witness observed the altercation. The witness allegedly observed Teyon prevent the victim from leaving the residence during the altercation.
 
Teyon will appear in court again on June 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.

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