Posted: May 20, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: May 20, 2026 2:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting two medical providers.

18-year-old Miley Nassif was charged on Wednesday with two counts of assault and battery on a medical care provider.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Nassif needed medical assistance at approximately 9:30 p.m. on May 18. The two medical workers and Nassif allegedly got into an argument over Nassif's phone. Nassif allegedly threw one of the victims' head against the wall.

Nassif allegedly stood up and punched the victim on both sides of the face and left scratch marks on the victim's arms. Nassif allegedly spit on the second victim's face twice as the victim was trying to hold Nassif back.