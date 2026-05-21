Posted: May 21, 2026 5:50 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 5:51 AM

Tom Davis

Deborah Mueggenborg, managing partner of Stotts Archambo Mueggenborg & Barclay, has been recognized on Forbes America's Best-in-State CPAs 2026, honoring top certified public accountants across the country.

Mueggenborg, a CPA with 40 years of public accounting experience, was selected as part of Forbes’ second annual Best-in-State CPAs list. The recognition highlights accountants who demonstrate excellence in expertise, innovation, leadership and service to their communities and profession.

According to Forbes, the demand for CPAs continues to grow as accounting professionals take on increasingly strategic roles beyond traditional tax preparation and auditing. Today’s CPAs provide services ranging from forensic accounting and business valuation to internal controls, assurance services and strategic financial planning.

The Forbes list was compiled by the publication’s editorial staff from thousands of candidates identified through nominations, independent research and recommendations from respected CPA organizations. Candidates were evaluated on criteria including professional experience, thought leadership, innovation and community involvement.

In addition to leading her Bartlesville-based firm, Mueggenborg has served on numerous civic and charitable boards and was previously honored with the Public Service Award from the Oklahoma Society of CPAs in 2003.