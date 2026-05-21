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Pawhuska
Posted: May 21, 2026 8:59 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 8:59 AM
Pawhuska Graduation Set For Indoors Friday
Evan Fahrbach
Pawhuska High School graduation is set for Friday night, and the Huskies won't have to worry about the weather.
Pawhuska will graduate its class of 2026 at 7:00 PM inside at Oren Terrill Field House.
We will have both a radio and live stream broadcast of the event on Sports Talk 99.1 FM - KPGM and KPGMTV.com.
The graduation is brought to you by Holden's Septic Services, Kendrick McCartney-Johnson Funeral Home and Pawhuska Hospital.
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