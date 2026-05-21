Posted: May 21, 2026 8:59 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 8:59 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Pawhuska High School graduation is set for Friday night, and the Huskies won't have to worry about the weather.

Pawhuska will graduate its class of 2026 at 7:00 PM inside at Oren Terrill Field House.

We will have both a radio and live stream broadcast of the event on Sports Talk 99.1 FM - KPGM and KPGMTV.com.