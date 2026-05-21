Posted: May 21, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Unity Square's Sizzlin' Summer Series is back for another amazing summer! Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Caitlyn Kraemer, Managing Director of The Center Bartlesville, said the first of 4 events features live music from local band, Radio Range on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Caitlyn said, "On top of the great music, we will have a water balloon fight, a water gun fight, corn hole, Little Makers Creative Studio will be there offering crafts to all the kiddos, The Okie Snack Wagon, and Food Trucks! Bring the family out for a relaxing evening on the green."

On Friday, June 26, 2026, from 5:30 - 9 p.m. CommUNITY Fest is back! Thanks to the generosity of the Levitt Family Foundation, this years CommUNITY Fest is going to be amazing. Caitlyn said, "Our feature band will be "Baklava Express!" A Middle-Eastern fusion band straight out of New York City. You wont want to miss this performance." She added, "Baklava Express is a New York City-based cross cultural ensemble lead by award winning composer and oud player, Josh Kaye. The group perform original compositions deeply rooted in a rich tapestry of diverse traditions, drawing strong inspiration from the liturgical music of Ashkenazi and Mizrahi communities, Ottoman classical music, and the folk traditions of the wider Mediterranean."

In addition to the live music, the event will have food trucks, face painting, a Henna tattoo Artist, a culturally diverse range of vendors, and entertainment.

The movies come to Sizzlin’ Summer Series at Unity Square on July 24th at 8:30pm as National Treasure hits the big screen. Before the movie begins, teams can take on our Downtown Treasure Hunt—with two versions to choose from: a kid‑friendly path full of fun clues, and a tougher, adult challenge for the puzzle‑solvers who want to test their skills. The first two teams to complete their hunt will walk away with prizes.

You'll be able to grab dinner from local food trucks, and load up on popcorn, cotton candy, and all your favorite movie‑night snacks. Then settle in under the summer sky as you follow the clues, crack the codes, and enjoy a night of community that’s all about adventure, mystery, and finding that treasure!

On August 28, 2026 | 8:30 - 10:30 p.m.the movie Top Gun: Maverick is soars into the Sizzlin’ Summer Series at Unity Square. Before the movie lights up the screen, kids can jump into the Children’s Airplane Throwing Competition—a fun, fast‑paced challenge where the top flyer takes home an amazing prize. It’s the perfect way to kick off an evening built for excitement.