Posted: May 21, 2026 10:07 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 10:07 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School’s Commencement Ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday from Custer Stadium, weather permitting.

Depending on the weather, the start time of graduation may be adjusted prior or after the 7 p.m. plan. Details will be communicated if there is a time change.

For those who are unable to attend, we will have both a radio and video livestream broadcast on KWON AM 1400, 93.3 FM, 95.1 FM and on KWONTV.com.

The broadcast of the ceremony is brought to you by OK Federal Credit Union, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Tri County Tech, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Medicalodges of Dewey, Arvest Bank, Skyway Honda and Comforting Hands Hospice.