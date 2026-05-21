Posted: May 21, 2026 10:26 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 10:26 AM

Chase Almy

Congress may finally face the same punishment parents have used for decades: “You’re not leaving this house until your work is finished.” Oklahoma Senator James Lankford joined forces with New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan to reintroduce the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2026, a bipartisan proposal aimed at ending the endless cycle of government shutdown showdowns that Americans are about as tired of as election-year text messages. The bill would automatically keep the government funded in two-week stretches if Congress misses its spending deadlines, while lawmakers and staff would essentially be locked in Washington until they finish the job. No taxpayer-funded getaway trips, no long recesses, and no escaping town for ribbon cuttings while the budget sits unfinished on the desk collecting dust.

Lankford said Americans are “tired of worthless government shutdown drama,” arguing the pressure should fall on Congress instead of federal workers and families caught in the middle. The legislation has backing from a surprisingly wide coalition ranging from unions to conservative advocacy groups, proving that few things unite Washington quite like the shared fear of making lawmakers stay in D.C. longer than absolutely necessary. The bill would also freeze most congressional business until spending bills are completed, although exceptions would kick in after 30 days for major nominations and expiring programs. Companion legislation has also been introduced in the House, where lawmakers now get the rare opportunity to prove they can, in fact, walk and pass a budget at the same time.