Posted: May 21, 2026 10:38 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 10:39 AM

Tom Davis

Graduation excercises for Oologah High School will are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the football stadium.

Coverage of the event will be carried on 100.1 KYFM and brought to you byTotah Communications, Totel CSI and BartNet IP.

If weather conditions require flexibility, OHS may adjust the outdoor ceremony start time anytime between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. at the stadium. Graduation ceremonies typically last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

If the weather conditions make an outdoor ceremony unsafe, graduation will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium, with each graduate receiving 9 tickets for guests. Every person attending will need a ticket.